EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local fire department is making sure their crews are safely suited to do their jobs.
Thanks to a recent state grant, they were able to buy a new piece of equipment to help reduce the risk of cancer for firefighters.
"I can't think of a department across western Mass that hasn't fought cancer or succumbed to cancer," Easthampton Fire Chief Dave Mottor tells us.
Chief Mottor explains the impact that cancer's had on fire stations across western Mass.
He tells Western Mass News that a recent study out of Boston had concerning results.
"They found that all cancers in firefighters are off the charts," stated Chief Mottor.
Something he blames on the environment they work in.
"Nothing today is natural made. Everything is man made. Nothing is wood. It's all plastic and chemicals. They give of hundreds of carcinogens. They get trapped in our gear and pass through in our bodies," explained Chief Mottor.
That's why when their department was awarded funds through a state grant program, they knew exactly what they would invest in.
"We opted for twenty-seven of the new carbon fiber flash hoods," says Chief Mottor.
Chief Mottor tells Western Mass News these hoods could be the difference between life and death.
"These new hoods filter out cancer, causing particles that, with the old hoods, can get into your hood and get into your neck area, which is an area that most easily absorbs chemicals," said Chief Mottor.
Not only did they receive a grant for the new hoods, but through other state funding, the department bought a special washing machine, something Chief Mottor says is the next step in making sure their gear is carcinogen free.
"It's basically a commercial washing machine to get all the chemicals out of there so we aren't continually wearing it," continued Chief Mottor.
The money, long awaited, is allowing this community to take those extra steps in keeping their firefighters healthy.
"In 2019, it was the first time probably in fifteen years that the grant program that all the departments can participate in. It was a welcome relief," added Chief Mottor.
