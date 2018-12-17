WILBRHAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Trump is expected to sign the 2018 Farm Bill after Congress passed the legislation just last week.
The bill will allow hemp plants to be federally legal, which could affect local businesses in western Massachusetts.
The hemp industry is expected to grow substantially if the president decides to sign the 2018 Farm Bill.
The plant is used to make food, clothing, and dietary supplements that contain CBD.
Jason Warchelak, the owner of Your CBD Store in Wilbraham, told Western Mass News that making hemp federally legal will help his business boom
"This will give us a better idea of what CBD can do for us. Also, I believe it will open people's eyes for them to understand it's not scary or harmful," Warchelak explained.
Your CBD Store said that finding a bank to stand behind them and their business is extremely difficult.
By signing the bill, farmers who grow hemp and businesses that sell CBD products will have access to banking, federal grants, and can ship CBD products from state to state.
If the farm bill does pass, then local business such as Your CBD Store in Wilbraham will be able to advertise their products that contain hemp.
"It's going to open up through Facebook, commercials through TV station, ads...it just is going to open the business," Warchelak said.
Not only will local business grow, but the hemp and CBD industry will blossom.
According to a cannabis market research firm, New Frontier Data, federally legalizing hemp could triple the overall market to $2.5 billion by 2022 and $1.3 billion of those sales will come from hemp-derived CBD products.
Those CBD products range from creams, oils, and even products for your pets.
Experts claim that CBD can help with mental health, pain management, and overall health.
