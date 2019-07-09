LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Instagram just rolled out a new feature that could potentially protect users.
The app is trying to eliminate bullies from posting mean comments on your photos.
This is Instagram's attempt to limit offensive behavior without deleting or blocking users.
Instagram is rolling out a new feature aimed at blocking bullies by notifying users when a comment they are about to post may be considered offensive.
We decided to test out the new feature ourselves and see if it was working.
When you go to comment something on someone’s account that’s offensive, the app will then give you the option to undo your comment before it gets posted.
“From what I understand is you can still post it. At least it kind of warns you and makes you think, 'Maybe I shouldn’t write this nasty thing',” Stan Prager of 'Go Geeks' in Longmeadow tells us.
Stan Prager tells Western Mass News that, internally, the app must have trigger words that allow the feature to kick in.
“I assume there are certain words that are offensive or that would be categorized as hate speech on a political forum that would trigger it, but it's kind of breaking news so we don’t know for sure," says Prager.
Another feature that users will soon see is called ‘restrict', which will allow you to restrict a person’s comments.
We checked Instagram’s website for an explanation on how this will work.
Essentially, someone comments on your post and you can click restrict, which will keep the comment visible only to you and the commenter.
Plus, that person won't be able to see when you're active or when you’ve read their direct message.
In a statement, Instagram stated:
“We’ve heard from young people in our community that they’re reluctant to block unfollow or report their bully, because it could escalate the situation.”
They also added it is their responsibility to create a safe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.