SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new federal law signed by President Trump is designed to protect Americans from robocalls.
Scammers could now be charged up to $10,000 per call.
But many are wondering if this law will prevent the calls from coming in.
Getting a phone call from an unknown number asking for your private information is not only annoying, but it's also illegal.
And a new law, called the 'Traced Act', that tech expert, Stan Prager told Western Mass News could potentially help Americans combat robocalls and ID spoofing.
"The purpose of the new law will put mechanisms in place for people who are violating the law on a criminal basis putting out robocalls," Prager explained.
Prager said the big takeaway is this new law will require phone companies to prevent those robocalls from ever connecting with their customers.
Also, the Federal Communications Commission is required to step up and warn callers when they are receiving spoof calls.
"That’s the most important part of the bill from an enforcement standpoint is you’re going to have the phone companies, such as Verizon to mass block these calls," Prager noted.
Prager said the law is headed in the right direction but it will still be difficult to identify the callers.
“The calls are usually cloned by cloning I mean they use a telephone number that appears on your phone that it's not coming from," Prager explained.
And even with this law in effect, Prager said criminals are going to continue to commit crimes despite larger fines.
If you're a criminal and you have a way of making money out of something you are going to find a way to do it.
So are there ways to protect yourself?
“If you have the time and want to invest the time, when they call you can press a button to speak to a representative you can do it and potentially identify who it is," Prager explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.