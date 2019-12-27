HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In just over a week, a new federal mandate will kick in, designed to prevent tragedies like the one in New Hampshire when a West Springfield truck driver crashed into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them.
That new mandate is called the 'Drug and Alcohol Clearing House' and begins January 6.
Registration is open today for commercial truck drivers, employers, and medical review officers, but what exactly is this new mandate?
This past summer, investigators say 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was behind the wheel of a truck and trailer that crashed into a group of Marine Jarheads motorcyclists, killing seven of them in New Hampshire.
Further investigation found that Zhukovskyy’s previous driving record showed his license was suspended in 2013 on an OUI charge, and Western Mass News found just months before the fatal crash, he was arrested in Texas after he was allegedly found to be intoxicated and carrying a crack pipe.
Just weeks before the deadly collision, Zhukovskyy was arrested for driving under the influence in East Windsor, Connecticut.
At the time of the crash, Zhukovskyy was employed by now-closed Westfield Transport out of West Springfield.
“Very preventable, tragic in the sense that it was so preventable. This was not a person who had just an isolated violation. This person had multiple violations and the employer was irresponsible. The system did not service well," John Dowd, president and CEO of Dowd Agencies in Holyoke, tells us.
Dowd tells Western Mass News that the federal Drug and Alcohol Clearing House, a new mandated system, will allow trucking companies to obtain and share vital information about potential drivers, which could have been critical in the case of Zhukovskyy.
“This driver never should’ve been on the road. This information on his prior driving record was public information," stated Dowd.
And the system is designed to keep employers accountable.
“Essentially, what it does is create a central database for employers to report and drug or alcohol violations of their CDL operators," explained Dowd.
That database ultimately making it harder for drivers and employers to hide violations.
“This is a regulation that will, essentially, cause everybody a heightened awareness and to be sure that they are paying attention to the people they hire to operate trucks for them and not just on a one-time, pre-employment basis. This would be on an annual basis," stated Dowd.
At the end of the day, Dowd says this is something that will benefit the greater good.
“It’s just another layer of safety requirements, so that, essentially, you improve the overall safety of the highways and get bad drivers off the road. This is just another layer of protection for everybody," added Dowd.
We reached out to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and they tell us they have no new obligations with this federal regulation, so they have not been given any directives.
The state, however, has established a monthly meeting with staff from the Motor Carrier Safety Administration to ensure continual review and strengthening of CDL oversight responsibilities.
