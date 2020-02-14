SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five new firefighters were sworn in this morning in Springfield.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi were in attendence.
In addition to new firefighters being sworn-in, four district chiefs, three captains, and four lieutenants had their promotional badge pinning.
New firefighters include:
- Kristian Berrios Torres
- Nolan Cochran
- Matthew Jerome
- Robert Poole
- Julio Rivera
Promoted to District Chief were:
- Marc Savage
- Brian Tetreault
- Curt Marcellin
- Brian Daley
Promoted to Captain were:
- Drew Piemonte
- Luke Kominski
- Anthony Sanabria
Promoted to Lieutenant were:
- Samuel Hudak
- William Torres Jr.
- Daniel Allard
- Matthew McElhiny
