SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five new firefighters were sworn in this morning in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi were in attendence.

In addition to new firefighters being sworn-in, four district chiefs, three captains, and four lieutenants had their promotional badge pinning.

New firefighters include:

  • Kristian Berrios Torres
  • Nolan Cochran
  • Matthew Jerome
  • Robert Poole
  • Julio Rivera

Promoted to District Chief were:

  • Marc Savage
  • Brian Tetreault
  • Curt Marcellin
  • Brian Daley

Promoted to Captain were:

  • Drew Piemonte
  • Luke Kominski
  • Anthony Sanabria

Promoted to Lieutenant were:

  • Samuel Hudak
  • William Torres Jr.
  • Daniel Allard
  • Matthew McElhiny

