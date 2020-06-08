SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Zoo in Forest Park is back open and ready for business.
Multiple state guidelines have been put in place to make sure guests, staff, and the animals remain safe.
The Zoo in Forest Park has officially opened its doors to guests, but with Phase 2 of reopening under way in Massachusetts, there are specific guidelines in place.
“Face masks when you come in. It keeps everyone safe and we have a lot of hand sanitizer stations when you come inside of the zoo, so there’s plenty of opportunities for people to keep their hands clean and we have marks on the ground that really help people social distance,” said zoo executive director Sarah Tsitso.
Originally, the zoo was allowed to open in Phase 1 of Governor Charlie Bakers reopening plan, but the Springfield Parks Commission halted the reopening of the zoo.
“The parks commission had voted back on the 20th of May to delay our opening until they could hire bathroom attendants for the park and once they got those bathroom attendants, they were rearing to go,” Tsitso added.
Tsitso told Western Mass News that there are new and different guidelines you need to abide by before you even arrive.
“So one of the biggest changes people will notice this season is you have to make a reservation for a specific time spot on a brand new platform on our website,” Tsitso explained.
On the website, you'll be able to make and pay for your reservation, which allows guests and staff to limit interaction.
“We have your name on a list, you give your name, show your ID, and you're in the gate,” Tsitso noted.
To keep up with social distancing guidelines, the zoo will be allowing small groups in every 10 minutes.
Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate. You must plan ahead.
“So that means there is not a backup at the ticket booth, not a backup at our exhibits,” Tsitso said.
In addition to these new guidelines, Tsitso said for, right now, guests are not allowed to feed or pet the animals.
You’ll also notice something different at Leopard Lane. There are these extra barriers to make sure everyone remains at a safe distance
“There is a question around whether or not felines can have the potential to contract the virus, so just to play it safe, the USDA recommends we do this, so of course we comply,” Tsitso said.
If you would like to make a reservation online to visit The Zoo in Forest Park, CLICK HERE.
