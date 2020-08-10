(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is cracking down this week due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Tuesday, there will be new rules on what you can do.
Outdoor gatherings will be reduced to no more than 50 people, down from 100 people.
Face coverings are required at gatherings where more than 10 people from different families will be mixing.
Governor Charlie Baker announced the rollback on Friday due to larger events in communities and venues.
The governor also upped enforcement of gathering limits. There will be new enforcement and intervention teams working in high-risk communities to make sure rules are followed
The United States has now passed the five million mark in cases.
Sunday, in Massachusetts, numbers of newly confirmed cases dipped below 300 and 14 deaths were added.
