SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One by one - banks and credit unions across the state have been putting protocols in place - to allow customers back inside.
Western Mass News looked into what safety measures are being implemented for one local credit union as they hope to reopen for face-to-face transactions next week.
Freedom Credit Union in Springfield has been operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but like other banking institutions - customers have been kept outside.
"It's difficult not having people come in, you can service a lot more people when they come into the office. When you only have one drive-up maybe two employees working, but one transaction at a time, one car at a time, it's a lot slower," said Freedom Credit Union's CEO & President Glenn Welch.
Customers have been limited to drive-thru, online, and phone transactions.
So Welch told Western Mass News they're excited to welcome people back inside all 10 of their branches - following the state's reopening guidelines.
"We're trying to figure out right now how many people we can have in each of our buildings at a time which will depend on the square footage and then 25 percent of that by the governor's guideline..." he said. "We'll figure that out within the next few days," Welch explained.
Beginning next week - plexiglass partitions will be up throughout the lobby so that customers can safely come back inside.
"We're working to open up our lobbies with plexiglass shields between teller lines and members that come in, there will be plexiglass on the desk for member services, we're going to have floor markers for spacing for social distancing," Welch said.
Welch also said hand sanitizers, gloves and masks will also be required, as well as other protections.
"We'll probably have somebody at the door who has to limit the number of people, almost like a bouncer for a credit union," Welch explained.
Welch told us with safety their top priority - he anticipates doors will reopen soon.
"By the end of next week, we should have our facilities already to accept people to come into the lobbies, but then we'll have to have a plan of action," Welch said.
