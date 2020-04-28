SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New guidelines for Massachusetts students and teachers as they complete the school year remotely.
These new standards focus on making sure students can pass on to the next grade level in the Fall.
All of this discussed at the Mass. Board of Elementary and Secondary meeting Tuesday morning.
Western Mass News checked in with a local school to see how they are implementing the changes.
The state rolled out its third phase on how schools can continue to help their students.
Schools across the state are adjusting to not having in classes in school for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19.
"We are doing a laser-like focus on what are the most critical standards that students need to know to be ready for the next grade level," said Mass. Commissioner for the Board of Elementary and Secondary, Jeff Riley.
The Mass. Board of Elementary and Secondary met on Tuesday.
A big focus was on their new recommendations for school systems on how to prepare students for the next grade.
"What we are doing at least in West Springfield is we are taking this document, administrators are going through it, [and] at this point we had an admin meeting yesterday. They are going through the document today just to do a crosswalk on what we are currently doing," said Superintendent of West Springfield Schools, Tim Connor.
Connor spoke with Western Mass News over Facetime about how his district is making adjustments
He said they are laser-focused on helping each grade transition.
"At the elementary level where his kids are just starting to read or at the early childhood level number identification [and] letter identification...so looking at those what the priorities are [as] we’re entering into that next grade level," Connor noted.
Connor told us the school is in the process of developing lessons for each grade using tools like zoom to keep students engaged.
"It’s different from one grade to another obviously with the high school it’s content-based...so those skills in algebra class certainly [are] within the power standards. Some things are pre-requisite for students...for example mathematics," Connor explained.
Meanwhile - the state is looking at how other countries are reopening their schools - measures they're considering here in Massachusetts as well.
"Things like thermometer checks of students as they enter school, some countries are having students wear face masks, some countries are having their students stagger schedules, some countries have their students' desks six feet apart, some countries have experimented with keeping kids in the class and moving teachers in the hallways instead of vice versa," Riley explained.
As for grades - the guidance from the state said those should be in the form of credit/no credit.
