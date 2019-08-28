SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sinunu announced the pitfalls in their Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) following the discovery that the Massachusetts RMV failed to process out-of-state driver notifications for years.
Officials said the decision to review their own DMV came after the deadly crash in Randolph, New Hampshire that left 7 motorcyclists dead from a Massachusetts driver whose license should have been suspended.
Like Massachusetts, New Hampshire officials admitted they too discovered a backlog of unprocessed notifications dating back two years.
However, Granite State Officials were quick to distance themselves and their DMV from the failures documented in Massachusetts that led Volodymyr Zhukovskyy to drive on what should have been a suspended license.
"It's a completely different situation that is a real crisis down there," Gov. Sinunu said.
Gov. Sinunu claims the differences between their division of motor vehicles backlog and the backlog found in the Massachusetts RMV are night and day.
"There was a massive systemic failure within the state of Massachusetts.
It is so widespread, you have issues of boxes not being found and in the closet and all that kind of stuff that was not the issue here," Gov. Sinunu explained.
Still the Director of the state's DMV, Elizabeth Bielecki said there was a backlog of more than 13,000 unprocessed driving violations committed by New Hampshire drivers out-of-state.
Officials, like New Hampshire Safety Commissioner, Robert Quinn said the backlog was the result of too many notifications being generated that required manual review from a DMV employee.
"It was clear that there was a history of not being able to catch up on time," Commissioner Quinn said.
Officials said the oldest unprocessed notifications stemmed back as far as July of 2016, but that they weren't forgotten.
Rather Commissioner Quinn insisted they were always being moved through a queue it's just that the queue turned into an ever-growing tidal wave and DMV employees couldn't keep up.
With that staggeringly high number came the admission that New Hampshire's DMV narrowly dodged a bullet.
"We cross-referenced the resulting suspensions against the New Hampshire fatal accident records there were no New Hampshire fatalities connected with the suspensions resulting from these backlogs," Director Bielecki said.
And now Officials said they're all caught up.
That fatal crash in New Hampshire showing it could have been the nick of time.
