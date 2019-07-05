New Hampshire man arrested in Bernardston on drug charges.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A New Hampshire man was taken into custody early Friday morning after State Police found that he was driving with a suspended license and was also in the possession of several marijuana products.
According to State Police officials, around 3:50 a.m., Trooper Michael Leslie observed a 2010 Acura MDX that was traveling north on Rt. 91 in Bernardston.
Trooper Leslie was able to determine that the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended license prior to when he pulled the vehicle over on Rt. 10 near Merrifield Road.
After running the operator's driver's license and the vehicle's plates, Trooper Leslie found that the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Doolittle of Winchester, NH, was driving with a suspended license.
Doolittle was then placed under arrest and taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne for booking.
Upon searching the suspect and the vehicle, Trooper Leslie recovered containers of dabs, marijuana edibles, marijuana vape oil cartridges, THC packets, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, packaging that's consistent with narcotic sales, and over $16,000 in cash.
Doolittle was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and not in possession of a registration.
He is being held on $5,000 bail until his arraignment in Greenfield District Court, which was expected to occur earlier today.
