CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will lift its mask mandate Friday, though individual communities and businesses will be allowed to continue to impose restrictions, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
New Hampshire was the last state in New England to adopt a statewide mask mandate in November and with Friday’s change, will be the first to lift it.
Sununu also plans to remove many business restrictions on May 7 and replace them with recommendations instead.
Sununu credited the state’s success in vaccinations for keeping deaths low and hospitalizations at a manageable level.
