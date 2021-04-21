SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One woman was arrested Wednesday morning after recklessly driving a stolen U-Haul around East Longmeadow and Springfield.
A New Haven, CT woman was arrested on various charges after driving a U-Haul that was reported stolen from Hamden, CT at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Alina Dunham, 20, of New Haven, CT was arrested.
Police said Dunham's license was suspended previously due to an immediate threat filing. When Dunham was transported to Police headquarters she was able to escape the handcuffs and punched a female officer in the face when she was let out of the cruiser.
Around 6:10 a.m. Springfield Officers saw Dunham speeding and proceeded to drive over curbs. Dunham refused to stop. Officers notified East Longmeadow Police who saw the truck sideswipe a parked truck at the intersection of Elm and Mapleshade Streets in East Longmeadow.
Officers then notified Springfield officers the driver was returning to Springfield.
A Springfield Officer working a Springfield construction detail saw Dunham recklessly driving at the Six Corners Rotary nearly hitting construction workers.
Dunham struck an occupied parked car in the parking lot of Ruth Elizabeth Park on Hickory and then struck the park sign. Dunham drove over the grass area at Elias Brookings School when the truck got a flat tire. Dunham was taken into custody at the park after trying to run away.
When Dunham was transported to the Springfield Police Department she was able to escape the handcuffs and punched a female officer in the face when let out of the cruiser.
Dunham was charged with:
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Receiving a Stolen motor Vehicle
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident (2 counts)
- Arrest Warrant- Dorchester District Court
- Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Operating with a Suspended License
- Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
- Leaving the Scene of a Personal injury Accident
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
