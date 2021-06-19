HOPKINTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An arrest was made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a Massachusetts State Police Trooper Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts State Police said they developed a probable cause that Perry Livingston, 40, of New Haven, Conn. was the operator of the tractor-trailer that hit the Lieutenant.

According to Massachusetts State Police, an officer exited his vehicle to assist another tractor-trailer driver that had a smoking tire.

As the Lieutenant exited his cruiser, he noticed the second tractor-trailer oncoming in the breakdown lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The tractor-trailer attempted to pull back into the right travel lane. The trailer side-swept and spun the lieutenant and him into the passenger side of the cruiser. The impact caused injuries to his arms and hands. The Lieutenant will be on injured leave, according to Massachusetts State Police.

According to Connecticut State Police, Livingston was charged with C.G.S 54-170 Fugitive from Justice and held on a $1,000,000 surety bond. Livingston is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on June 21.

Connecticut State Police assisted in the investigation.