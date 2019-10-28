LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New, high-tech trash cans are being rolled out in Longmeadow and East Longmeadow.
Residents in each town will get a new barrel per household for free starting Tuesday.
Town administrators are hoping it's positive talk about trash. Both towns received a grant to get the new barrels. The idea is to encourage more recycling and that high-tech aspect will soon allow each town to keep better tabs on timely trash collection.
Hundreds of brand new trash cans at the Longmeadow DPW yard will be shipped out starting tomorrow morning.
"We ask folks to start using them immediately. We've designed it so they get them the day after their pick-up day," said Longmeadow DPW director Mario Mazza.
East Longmeadow residents will start getting their new cans next week. They are free for residents of both towns. Working together, each town received a grant from the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection that covered most of the cost.
"The great thing about this is through our recycling program, we've been able to fund everything that the DEP grant didn't fund, so this has zero dollar impact on the general fund, so our residents have paid nothing for this," said East Longmeadow health director Aimee Petrosky.
The new barrels are 35-gallons, a size Petrosky told Western Mass News residents are used to.
"We started last November holding our residents accountable to the 35 gallon trash limit that's been in effect since 2008 and one of the biggest calls that we got was, 'Can't we just get barrels that are standardized? Can't we get townwide barrels?'" Petrosky explained.
For Longmeadow residents, however, Mazza admitted it might be an adjustment from the 36-gallon barrel now allowed by town ordinance.
"Well, certainly, there are some residents with larger barrels then what is permitted by the ordinance, so I expect that they'll have some issues dealing with the smaller size barrel," Mazza noted.
Cans will not be picked up if the lid can't close. Town marked bags are for sale at local retailers for excess trash.
We're told the cool thing about these new cans is a scanning capability through radio frequency identification, inserted into the handle.
"Eventually, during our next contract with our hauler, we'll be able to integrate scanning these barrels as they go by. To help our residents, one of the biggest calls we get is 'Oh, my trash was missed today' and it will really help us with the customer service piece of any trash-related collection concerns," Petrosky said.
The main goal we're told is simple: to encourage more recycling. That system will remain the same for residents in both Longmeadow and East Longmeadow.
That new technology is expected to be in place in each town by the summer.
Residents are encouraged to use the old barrels for recycling bins. Each town provides free recycling stickers to put on the barrels. Each town is also offering to recycle your actual old trash can.
