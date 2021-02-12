CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marks one week since 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard went missing.

The Chicopee Police Department said Aiden was last seen walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of Medina Street boat ramp.

Police announced today that they are looking to speak with anyone who was walking in the direction leading up to the boat ramp on Friday, February 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Search efforts by Chicopee Police, as well as Mass. State Police and their marine unit, continued all week along the Connecticut River.

Divers, boats, and drones were also utilized during the search, but still there is no word on Aiden’s whereabouts.

Aiden’s mom also told us today that she is asking for the public’s help in putting up posters outside of Hampden County and especially alongside the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers and is calling on the community to join together and say a prayer or just simply to have Blanchard in your thoughts for his return home.

She would like to continue this each day until he is found and is identifying 11:45 a.m. as time for those thoughts and prayers since that was most likely time he was near the boat ramp.

Aiden is 5’ tall, has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

Aiden’s mom thanks the community for all their search efforts and, once again, is asking for the public to help post these flyers across our area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department.