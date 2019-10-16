BRADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks two weeks since the deadly plane crash at Bradley International Airport.
Western Mass News is beginning to get answers on what lead up to the accident.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report yesterday, and while some details of the cash are more clear now, there are still a lot of gray area.
The report confirmed that only minutes into the flight, the pilots signaled that they needed to land as soon as possible.
The NTSB says he communicated to air traffic control and said, "The airplane had a 'rough mag' on the No.4 engine."
This means there was an issue creating a spark to ignite fuel in the engine.
Western Mass News spoke with Federal Aviation Administration vintage aircraft inspector and pilot Allen Maxwell, over the phone.
He explains that each of the plane's four engines has two magnetos or mags, but Maxwell said if one of them is faulty, it can create issues with the entire engine.
"I head people say that they heard the No.4 engine backfire, so that wold cause that noise... whichever mag was bad was causing the airplane to miss a little bit and backfire," Maxwell said.
In the report, the air traffic controllers cleared runway six so the vintage plane could land. The report then said, "The pilot replied that they were 'getting there.'"
However, it was the last communication anyone outside the plane would have with the pilots.
Though there are some issues that have been ruled out in this report, NTSB officials said from the very beginning, there wouldn't be an official cause until a year to 28 months, afterwards.
