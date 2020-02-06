SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield will be welcoming a new restaurant to the casino.
Costa will be located in the Cal Mare space, which will close February 24.
The new Italian eatery will open four days later.
Costa is a classic Italian restaurant serving housemade charcuterie, pizzas, pastas, salads, and desserts.
This will the be the restaurant's third location, with a sister location at MGM National Harbor.
