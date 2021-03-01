SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local health officials are optimistic, both about the falling COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is now approved for emergency use in the United States.

The excitement over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is evident in Springfield and this morning, area hospital officials explained how this third shot will help move along the vaccination process in the city.

Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, said this vaccine could favor smaller clinics and remote locations because of its ability to be stored at a more normal temperature.

Meanwhile, Mercy Medical Center chief medical officer Dr. Robert Roose said it’s 85 percent efficacy against serious illness is impressive.

Hospital officials said, in general, people should not be picky about which vaccine they get.

“The message to the general public is you should get any of the three vaccines. They're all extremely effective and safe as soon as you're eligible. This is really the key to getting this virus behind us,” Keroack explained.

