BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Both Connecticut and New Jersey have been added to the state's travel advisory order on Friday. This announcement comes after Connecticut added Mass. to its travel order on Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the Bay State.
Now, Mass. residents will be required to quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test if they were to travel to either of these states. Likewise, anyone coming from either of these states will also be required to follow the same steps.
Effective 12:01am 10/31, Connecticut and New Jersey have been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order.— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) October 30, 2020
The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) announced this new order, effective starting Saturday, Oct. 31. This will be the first time the state of Connecticut will land on the Bay State's travel order list, but New Jersey has been on the list before.
The DPH also released a current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states, including:
- California
- Maine
- District of Columbia
- Hawaii
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Vermont
- Washington
For more information, you can click here.
