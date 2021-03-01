SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into your concerns surrounding the newly approved Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the first single dose vaccine approved in the U.S. so far.
The vaccine just got approved for emergency use over the weekend. On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker couldn’t give an exact number, but said he believes Massachusetts' first shipment of that vaccine would be in the thousands and that it should arrive next week
The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is the first approved in the U.S. that’s only one shot.
Western Mass News asked Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, how that could help speed the vaccination process. He said it could be helpful for those unable or unwilling to travel for a second dose.
“We are noticing, in some corners, people will go ahead and get the first shot of Moderna or Pfizer and not come back for the second one because they got a side effect,” Keroack explained.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, it doesn't require ultra-cold storage. Though the state hasn't announced plans for how it will be distributed, Keroack said he hopes it goes to more remote and smaller clinics.
"This may favor either smaller sites like offices or small clinics or more remote locations, rural locations, or people who are homebound,” Keroack added.
This is also the first COVID-19 shot to use a viral vector rather than mRNA. That means scientists took a weakened adenovirus - like the kind that causes the common cold - and replaced some of its genetic code with that of the coronavirus. When the weakened virus is injected, it can enter cells, but can’t make you sick with COVID-19. From there, the body triggers an immune response.
Health officials said the vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease
"You should sign up to get it without hesitation,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Twenty million doses are expected to go out nationwide by the end of March, but as supply is still ramping up, both doctors said it is unlikely that people will be able to request a specific vaccine brand in the next few months
“We’ve asked the state to really try to keep it simple and allow us to have one brand of vaccine and I suspect most clinics will try to do that as well,” Keroack added.
Roose said, “It’s much more simple logistically that sites are able to focus on one and not have a multitude of vaccines and really the approach is that all three are safe and effective.”
We want to hear from you. Do you have a question or concern over the new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? Post it in the comments section of this Facebook post - also included below - and Your Vaccine Authority will work to get you answers.
Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available at vaccination clinics. Do you have questions...Posted by Western Mass News on Monday, March 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.