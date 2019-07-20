AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are making a splash today WHILE trying to stay cool at water parks, pools, and splash pads.
Anthony Caronna from Enfield was visiting Agawam's splash pad has three, simple words to describe Saturday's weather.
"It's hot out," Anthony explained.
So it's no surprise that the splash pad at School Street Park in Agawam was packed.
"I just ran through some sprinklers. I did that thing," Anthony said.
But what may have made the kids day more than the joy of a nice cool down through the sprinklers was the Mango Mobile.
Daniel O'Brien, Springfield's new K9 volunteer explained the importance of the Mango Mobile.
"He's a barrier breaker is what I call it. A lot of people have negative feelings towards what the police and sheriffs do and he's just to show ya that everybody's good. Just look at him. Just look at that face," O'Brien said.
Mango is one of the Springfield Police Department's newest members.
"What we're doing is just trying to give back to the community with mango," O'Brien said.
"Found out that the police were very nice and they gave us free popsicles," Anthony said.
The next time you're out on a hot day...
"If you see the mango mobile, which is this Chevy Tahoe, driving around just give a wave and mango will stop and give you a treat," O'Brien said.
