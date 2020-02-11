WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An update now to a story Western Mass News first brought you last Friday.
An iconic West Springfield diner that closed abruptly...may have a new life...and new owners.
Two local businessmen, who are no strangers taking what is old and making it new again said within minutes of hearing the news that White Hut on Memorial Avenue shut down, they jumped into action.
Just a sign on the door last Friday was the only notice that the iconic White Hut, in business since 1939, had shut down.
A peek inside the windows today and ketchup bottles are still there, waiting for customers.
Long time local restaurateur Andy Yee, from Bean Restaurant Group and Peter Pan bus lines CEO Peter Picknelly are no strangers partnering together.
"Well I think like most people in our community we heard the news that
White Hut was closing and we were very sad," Picknelly said.
"The reaction to me was a total shock. I mean how can an iconic brand of 80 years, and I said to myself, not another one," Yee noted.
Six years ago, they both joined forces to purchase, re-tool and save the student Prince Cafe and Fort dining room in Springfield...
"My first phone call was to my friend was Yee and I said let’s do it again," Picknelly explained.
The pair told Western Mass News, they immediately started working the phones.
First, to third-generation White Hut owner, E.J. Barkett.
"I think we're very close. We have an understanding with the Barkett family on a deal. We have an understanding with the landlord on a deal. Right now what's left is to work with the creditors," Picknelly said.
One glimpse into a possible reason for the sudden closure, the business reportedly had significant debt, but if all goes as planned, Yee and Picknelly hope to get the deal done in a matter of days.
The video of inside White Hut from a recent Western Mass News story. The pair plan to keep the integrity of the diner, with some upgrades.
"We want to modernize the kitchen, the seating arrangements. Change some amenities without losing the luster of the White Hut. I mean you walk in there, they scream at you, you scream back at them, it’s just a unique brand," Yee said.
The two said they have already been in contact with former employees.
"This is an emotional decision. It's probably not the smartest thing we've ever done," Picknelly noted.
But neither said they could let this one go...
"We're going to polish it up! Keep the same hamburgers, hot dogs, same recipes and hopefully just make it a little bit better," Picknelly explained.
The two stress this is not yet a done deal, but if all goes smoothly, they'd like to re-open White Hut as early as this Spring.
