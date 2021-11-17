CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was controversy in Chicopee after the school committee voted to put up lights on the field at Chicopee High School.
Neighbors contacted school committee members, upset with the thought of lights being put up on the field that borders their houses.
Marybeth Costello, the vice chairperson for the Chicopee School Committee, told Western Mass News that the new lights were approved at the last school committee meeting.
“It would be beneficial for the school sports programs, and certainly, we would want to continue to have school sports expanding,” explained Costello. “The only problem is how the lights will be turned on. Some of the neighbors have raised concerns.”
She said that some neighbors had said that there was a prior agreement when the school was being built that lights would not be put up since their neighborhoods are located very close to the field.
The lights are set to be put up soon, as the issue is not on the agenda for the school committee's meeting tonight. Costello said that residents are still able to speak out if they have concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.