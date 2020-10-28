CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Ludlow Road reopened to drivers early Wednesday morning following a two-car crash Tuesday night.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of 603 New Ludlow Road near the Chicopee/South Hadley line.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area for several hours as police investigated the crash.
The road reopened at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
No word on any injuries.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
