SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Redesigned mailboxes are showing up in the Springfield area.
The U.S. Postal Service is replacing the old ones, for security reasons.
People send mail every day, and like many, resident Kirsten Anthony said she worries once it leaves her hands, it may not arrive.
"I now get more concerned as to whether or not it's actually going to get there. I'll ship it to my daughter and I'm like ehhh...overnight I'll pay the extra just because I feel like it's less likely to get taken," Anthony said.
The blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes are a common sight along sidewalks around the country, where you pull the handle and place your letters, cards and small packages inside.
But in Springfield newly designed mailboxes are turning up.
Western Mass News spoke with the New England Postal Service spokesperson, Maureen Marion via Skype and found a rise in people stealing mail from these boxes is behind the change.
"Some of the things that they've looked at include a retrofit or redesign of the actual familiar blue collection box, for that purpose," Marion said.
The thinner mail slots are designed for only a few envelopes to get through at a time, preventing anything from being lifted out.
"The lip is smaller, it will handle a few letters, maybe a thin magazine, that's about the extent of it...and that is to discourage unfortunately some of the people who have used ulterior motivates in how to reach the content of the collection box," Marion explained.
Anthony said she feels more confident sending her mail, knowing these mailboxes are more secure.
"I think it's a good idea, considering identity theft and it's usually actually from the mail, I'm glad that they're doing it," Anthony said.
While these upgraded mailboxes are already installed in major cities like New York, Hartford and Boston, and now moving to Springfield, Marion said she expects to see a viral change.
"The need we believe is nation-wide and that's our goal ultimately to replace every collection box from coast to coast," Marion explained.
While these changes are a step in the right direction, we're told security is a constant priority at the postal service and new mailbox designs are considered every two to three years.
(1) comment
Yes, they are being used in Springfield. They are also being used in Chicopee.
