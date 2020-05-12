HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- New management and a possible reduction in residents could be coming to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, officials said Tuesday night.
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home Board of Trustees held a meeting Tuesday to discuss updates.
Board Chair Kevin Jourdain said studies are under way to look at reducing the number of veteran residents at the home.
He said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Soldiers' Home had approximately 210 to 220 veteran residents.
They are looking at potentially reducing that number by about 50.
Jourdain added that there are also studies under way for management restructuring and new models of care, all with the goal of improving the facility.
He said the state has also committed up to $2 million for an immediate refresh project to help improve infection control measures.
