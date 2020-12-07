SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new marijuana shop is set to open in Springfield's North End.
The shop received unanimous approval for a special permit from the city council.
President and CEO of 6 Brick's LLC Payton Shubrick got the go-ahead Monday night and will plan to open up her adult-use marijuana shop inside a portion of the Republican Building on Main Street.
Shubrick said she is looking to expand her privately run business as she looks to meet a new demand caused by the coronavirus, which is curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.