SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new marijuana shop is set to open in Springfield's North End.

The shop received unanimous approval for a special permit from the city council.

President and CEO of 6 Brick's LLC Payton Shubrick got the go-ahead Monday night and will plan to open up her adult-use marijuana shop inside a portion of the Republican Building on Main Street.

Shubrick said she is looking to expand her privately run business as she looks to meet a new demand caused by the coronavirus, which is curbside pickup.

