(WGGB/WSHM) -- New travel restrictions for Massachusetts are now in place.
Travelers who planned on coming to Massachusetts or planned leaving the state for vacations are now changing their plans.
“It’s a complete halt in the travel industry right now,” said Martha Borawksi, president of Pioneer Valley Travel.
The travel industry has taken a huge hit this year with COVID-19 restrictions and now, new travel rules are making it even more difficult for travel agents
“This whole thing has affected our business. It’s the new moratoriums that have been put in from Governor Baker,” Borawski explained.
If you plan on coming to Massachusetts from a hot spot - which is anywhere except New England, New York, New Jersey, or Hawaii - you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test and violators could be looking at a $500 a day fine.
Borawksi told Western Mass News that with these new travel restrictions, some of her clients have postponed or canceled their trips.
“They were supposed to go to Aruba, two couples this month. Because of the restrictions on Massachusetts, coming into Bradley, they had to cancel their trip,” Borawksi noted.
However, she wanted Massachusetts residents, who would like to travel locally, to pay attention to other state travel restrictions - specifically Maine.
“If you wanted to go to Maine, you would either have to go get a COVID test within 72 hours and you are to prove it or you have to quarantine yourself for 14 days in Maine…One person went over the border, went into a grocery store to buy groceries for her friend she was visiting, and got fined $1,000,” Borawksi said.
Although restrictions are in place, Borawski said the travel bug is still very much alive. That’s why Pioneer Valley Travel is encouraging people to explore and enjoy some mini vacations for now.
“As a matter of fact, I have to do one when I get off the phone with you…going to Nantucket. They want to do three nights in Nantucket. We have been working on this all summer,” Borawksi said.
