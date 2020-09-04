SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Back in the winter, a beloved Springfield barber, Bill Brown, died in a house fire leaving behind his barbershop and community.
Now one of Brown’s friends has teamed up with one of the late barber’s regular customers to revitalize the State Street staple hoping to use it as a way to mentor and give advice to the city’s youth.
“Change, you don’t know how it’s going to be. It’s a process,” said Monty Montgomery, co-founder of Innervizion Empowerment Center.
Montgomery has always watched the world change from the inside of this barbershop. Earlier this year, change came from the outside in, when Brown, his friend and a longtime barber, died in a house fire.
Knowing things would never be the same, Montgomery wanted to honor Brown still looking forward.
“I was a regular customer here,” said Donnell Wright, co-creator and founder.
Montgomery teamed up with Wright who knew the comfort a barber chair could give.
“I saw they came in here and they left out and they were a little bit more encouraged,” Wright said.
They knew the potential it could have with a little bit of renovation.
Some of the humble touch from the old Bill Brown’s barbershop could still be seen, but these two men wanted to make it into something more for the whole community.
“They can expect love because that’s what we’re gonna give them,” Montgomery said.
On Sept. 19, the two friends are launching the revamped barbershop as the Innervizion Empowerment Center, a place where they will welcome Springfield’s youth, lend a sympathetic ear, and use their combined decades of life experience to give advice as mentors.
“We were raised in the community so we know the community best,” Montgomery said.
Wright knows the challenges of the community well. He said he faced drug addiction from a young age.
He shared his story of turning his life around mirroring the challenge imparted by the judge who sentenced him.
“I want you to go into that prison, do your time and be a mist and a light to those who are still in the darkness,” Wright said.
The two men are working on a schedule of programs for the center that will be safe with the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now, they invite anyone walking by, who could use a bit support to come on in
“It’s going to be anytime the doors are open,” Wright said.
Change is inevitable. It doesn’t wait for a convenient time, and it pushes people in new directions.
These two friends are hoping to create a positive change Brown would be proud of.
“What Bill would do, would just give me the OK sign and give me that wonderful smile and say, ‘Job well done.’ That’s what he would do,” Montgomery said.
