NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you've been through downtown Northampton in the past week you may have noticed a new mural being painted along Center Street.
At the corner of Main and Center streets in Northampton sits a historic building that served as the backdrop for Ramiro Davaro-Comas latest piece of work.
"The owner of this building approached us to see if we knew any muralists or anybody to do something like this," Davaro-Comas said.
Built-in 1833 it housed the first national bank, but now different businesses occupied the space with signs of the bank still remaining and showcasing one of the most notable bank robberies in history.
"Ideally we wanted to do a history of the building so we started with the first event in the building which was the big bank robbery of 1876. I believe it was seven guys from Brooklyn who came here and robbed the vault that's in here," Davaro-Comas explained.
Several robbers dressed in black and white are shown skipping across the building running off with cash and coins from inside the vault.
"It was just a lot of trying to get the right sketches with the right messaging for the community. I know Northampton so I just really wanted to give the right look and feel to the mural," Davaro-Comas noted.
The new mural also paid tribute to four of America's favorite turtles.
Ramiro told Western Mass News that Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles owned the building at one point.
"If you're paying attention to the history of what was going on in the town. The ninja turtles are a huge part of this town," Davaro-Comas said.
Ramiro has been working on the mural since Monday spending 8-10 hours a day perfecting the artwork and giving people passing by a new sight to enjoy.
