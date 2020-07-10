SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New North Citizens’ Council is responding to the DOJ’s investigation into the Springfield Police Department’s use of force. Specifically in the Narcotics Bureau, in which the report found misconduct.
Members from the New North Citizens’ Council say changes in the Springfield Police Department need to happen. Starting with the four recommendations the DOJ is making to the department.
“I think it's important that our brown and black communities are treated equitably across the board. And the way in which that we do that is by enforcing the recommendations that the feds are putting forward,” says Joesiah Gonzalez, the Director of Youth Services for the New North Citizens Council.
He spoke to Western Mass Mews Thursday night about his reaction to the DOJ investigation into the Springfield Police Department. He says he is not surprised by the findings.
“Many people's experiences many already in brown and black community that have had with the Narcotics unit at the Springfield Police Department have tales about the mistreatment of those officers, especially in communities of color with excessive use,” Gonzalez explains.
In the report, one of the cases cites the 2016 accusations that narcotics officer, Gregg Bigda beat and threatened Latino juveniles during an arrest. Prosecutors say Bigda told them.."Welcome to the white man’s world."
“He's saying this to two Latino young men. He wasn't saying this to two black guys. It just speaks to what he could of said. If it were to two black teens. He's saying this to two Latinos. I think that is uncalled for,” notes Gonzalez.
Gonzalez says in order to make things better, the Springfield community needs to be heard face-to-face by officials.
“As uncomfortable as the Police Commissioner and the Mayor may be to do so. Really opening up a platform, practicing six feet social distancing and hearing what the community has to say. I think that is extremely important,” he told us.
Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood saying tonight, most of her narcotics officers and plainclothes officers will wear body worn cameras going forward.
