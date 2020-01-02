HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New FDA-approved nutritional facts have hit the shelves in supermarkets across America.
The new labels were designed to break down calories per serving and how many overall calories your food contains.
For the last 20 years, the nutritional labels you find on your favorite food items have not been changed.
“Now is the time to make adjustments, so people become more aware of what they are eating," said Marissa Chiapperino, registered dietitian at Holyoke Medical Center.
However, it’s a new year and the FDA has approved new nutritional labels that now tell you exactly what you are consuming.
“Any company more than $10 million in sales has to adjust the food label to keep up with the changing things happening in health care," Chiapperino explained.
Chiapperino told Western Mass News that this is a great way to keep track of healthy eating habits, as well as assist those with medical concerns.
“Right now, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease are major concerns," Chiapperino noted.
The new nutritional labels are listed out in two columns: one for nutritional facts for a single serving and the other shows nutritional facts for the entire package.
“The old labels highlights calories from fats, which demonizes fat as a nutrient, so that goes away. which is a great thing because we want to know how much of it to eat because there are certain fats we do need," Chiapperino added.
The new labels will also show new information, such as those sugars that have been added in.
“Now, we get to see what sugar was in a food right off the tree, right out of the ground, or right out of the cow, versus what a company puts in to it to make it last longer," Chiapperino noted.
Chiapperino said the new labels will also show an adjustment to the vitamins and minerals that are listed. You will also notice the calories are in a bigger and bolder font, but be careful, that won't tell you what makes up the calories.
“When we read the food label, people will automatically look at calories first, but we have to look at the serving size first because that will dictate everything underneath that label," Chiapperino said.
The new labels have rolled out in large supermarkets, but in the smaller, local stores, you won't see those new labels until 2021.
