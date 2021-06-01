HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, at the city hall ballroom in Holyoke, 10 new full-time police officers were sworn into the police department.
These officers still need to attend the police academy, and when they return, they will face more long hours of training.
Guillermo Diaz, 23, grew up in Holyoke.
He told Western Mass News what this meant to him and why recent events did not deter him from pursuing his dream.
“I used that as an advantage to let people know that not all cops are bad. It’s the way you perform your work duty,” Diaz said.
Diaz went on to thank his family and congratulate the rest of the officers as they all move on to the next phase.
