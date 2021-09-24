(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western mass news is your Local Sports Authority.
The New England Patriots take the field Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.
Plenty of Saints fans will be rooting on their team when they travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots Sunday afternoon. One Saints fan we exclusively spoke with is still displaced after Hurricane Ida, and he said this football season means much more to him than just wins and losses.
“The Saints are a symbol of hope for New Orleans. They always have been, and they always will be,” New Orleans resident Cale Gammon said.
This was the scene at Gammon’s home in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall on August 31. He said while others fared worse than him, his rental unit was completely demolished. The second-floor roof is caved in, and there is water damage everywhere.
“It was definitely a morale killer,” Gammon said.
Gammon said it’s a similar feeling after Hurricane Katrina rocked the city in 2005.
“The same people that have been through that now have to go through it again. It’s like déjà vu,” Gammon said.
Julie Kraus is one of the American Red Cross Disaster Services volunteers in Springfield that made the trip down south in a vehicle, serving up to 400 meals per day.
“They’d come out, I gave them a nice hot meal, and it was probably the first hot meal they had in a week since the storm hit, and they were just so appreciative,” Kraus said.
It was eye-opening for Kraus upon her arrival.
“It was kind of hard to see all the devastation and what these people have to go through. It’s not a couple weeks' inconvenience like we get with a snowstorm; it’s huge,” Kraus explained.
The New Orleans Saints have not played a game at home yet but are slated to return to the Superdome next week. We asked Gammon what he’s expecting upon the team’s return.
[Reporter: what will that atmosphere look like?]
“Absolutely nuts. Absolutely crazy,” Gammon explained.
As Gammon looks for a to return to normalcy, he’s believing in the power of prayer.
“People will send in money and care packages down here or bring generators and helping out that way. That’s great; that is awesome if you can do that. But I mean prayers, really, that’s all you can do is pray,“ Gammon said.
Gammon predicts ahead of Sunday’s game a close contest, but he said he wouldn’t rule out a Patriots blowout.
For more information on how to donate and help people affected by Hurricane Ida, visit the Red Cross website.
