SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're getting an exclusive look inside an iconic Springfield mansion that is experiencing a rebirth of sorts.
You've probably driven by it a hundred times, sitting on top of Maple Street, overlooking the city.
Tonight, the new owner of the mansion is opening her doors by hosting a major fundraiser for Dress for Success, a non-profit designed to empower women by providing a network of support, professional attire, and life-changing skills.
On Thursday, we got an inside peek at what the 1800's mansion looks like inside, the woman who now owns it, and what she has in store for it's future.
The Valentine Mansion, built in 1877, sits on one of highest parts of Springfield with sweeping views of the city.
Katherine Prewitt moved from Arkansas a few months ago to take a job at Eversource as president of transmission.
"I found this marvelous home, came and looked at it Christmas Eve, made an offer on Christmas day, it was accepted on New Year's Day. I closed on Valentine's Day and here I am and the house is marvelous," Prewitt said.
Eventually, Prewitt would like to open a bed and breakfast. With 11,000 square feet, she has the room.
The foyer includes three parlors, which lead into what every house should have.
"...so this is the ballroom. The ballroom is 40 feet long if you can imagine," Prewitt noted.
Everything is original - the paintings, the Italian custom woodwork - while mixing in slowly with Prewitt's own touches.
Off the ballroom is Prewitt's favorite room, restored after the 2011 tornado. "As I understand it, there were tree all throughout there," she explained.
The silver lining is the view the tornado left behind.
Upstairs is the orchid room and much of the home's history is still in tact.
Prewitt is opening all of this, in partnership with Eversource, for a major fundraiser for Dress for Success Western Mass., of which she is a board member.
"So the reality is that the women that the Dress for Success focus on, I was one of those women. I was below the poverty line," Prewitt said.
A single mom who raised two kids, Prewitt said it's her time to give back.
"Of the women we service, 60 percent are single mothers, 80 percent live below the poverty line." said Margaret Tantillo with Dress for Success.
Tantillo said her organization is partnering with Eversource to create a new service called the professional women's program to help women not only get a job, but thrive.
"What we found in the workforce is that a lot of companies will identify mid-level managers and identify them for leadership rolls, but it's also important that entry level women that show leadership have the chance to network, get the tools, learn how to take advantage of opportunities to get noticed at work, so that they can be poised for a promotion and a positive career path," Tantillo noted.
For Prewitt, it's a win-win for her, Dress for Success, and the city of Springfield.
"If I can take this iconic house and do something with it, fun for me, but benefits the community too, with events like Dress for Success Western Mass. That's really exciting to me. Let's bring this city back," Prewitt noted.
Tonight's VIP fundraiser and support by Eversource will help to fund a staff position and other resources for the Dress for Success Western Mass.' new professional women's program, scheduled to open in Springfield in January.
