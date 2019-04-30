SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What if we told you that you could easily get rid of pimples overnight?
You might say tell me more, but as we know, not all products on the market actually live up to their expectations.
Jordyn tried out some new patches herself and they did work.
You'll see the before and after photos in the video above, but first, we made sure to get the stamp of approval from a local dermatologist, who said it's not for everyone.
We're always looking for ways to improve our skin more quickly and 'acne pads' are popping up faster than zits do across social media
The patches are easy to use. Simply peel one off and slap it on and go to sleep
"I think it's something that can be attempted," said dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy.
Lenzy told Western Mass News that for people who have the occassional inflammatory pimple occur, these are a good option.
"A lot of them have over-the-counter acne ingredients that you would see in any type of cleanser," Lenzy noted.
However, the problem Lenzy added, "The idea of putting a pad on one particular pimple...most people have a whole face of acne."
That means these won't work for people experiencing severe acne.
"You really don't want to mess around delaying treatment for acne because it can lead to significant permanent scarring," Lenzy said,
Lenzy recommended seeing a dermatologist if you have an accumulation of cysts or even whiteheads or blackheads.
"Whiteheads and blackheads are very small and they are not as fluid filled, so they respond better to topical retinoid treatments," Lenzy said.
However, if you're skin is normal with pop-up pimples every so often, Lenzy gives them the thumbs up.
"If you have one or two, it makes sense to try those," Lenzy explained.
Not all 'acne pads' are created equal though. Lenzy said some include better ingredients than others, so look out for these.
"Salicylic acid, which is contained in many different acne cleansers. Also, Vitamin A, which is actually a derivative of what we use as a prescription," Lenzy added.
There are some that do have Vitamin A and salicylic acid, but not all of them do, so you really want to make sure you're checking over the ingredients to see that the pads you're using at least have one of the two.
