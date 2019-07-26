AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway to help guard against surprise closures of colleges in Massachusetts, this after it has happened several times in recent years.
Proposed new state regulations are in the works.
At the Amherst Town Hall today, local college presidents and community members discussed a possible new state regulation, which was proposed by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, that would help notify students faster if their college is in jeopardy of closing.
"What it does is it allows us to identify schools that might be struggling and it is important to note that it's the large majority of institutions in Massachusetts that are doing fine, but there is a small subset that has been struggling," Carlos Santiago, Commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, tells us.
Commissioner Carlos Santiago tells Western Mass News how the proposal would work.
"Small enrollment-driven institutions are the most at risk at this point, but not all of them are going to be subject to the sort of intervention by the department, so we are going to be working with the accreditor to identify the institutions and begin conversations earlier with those institutions to ensure that, in the eventuality that they do close, that we do have teach out plans so that students can be taken care of," says Santiago.
This conversation hitting close to home.
In January, administrators at Hampshire College announced they were facing financial trouble, forced to cut jobs and admit a dramatically smaller incoming class.
"The more they know about us and schools like Hampshire College that are small and maybe struggling sometimes, the better off they will be able to evaluate it. There are many more issues that they need to understand than mere financial. They need to know about how well colleges do and what their prospects are," stated former Interim President of Hampshire College Ken Rosenthal.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, there have been fifteen institutional closures in the last six years.
Eight of those closed outright, while seven closed due to mergers.
Meanwhile, three others are in the process of closing.
"The next steps are to finish the comment period, get the regulations approved, and then begin to look at the metrics and begin to evaluate institutions and their financial viability moving forward, and then intervene if necessary and, if not, they go on their way," added Santiago.
The Department of Higher Education will schedule two or three public hearings in August.
They are hoping to have the regulations in place by December 1.
