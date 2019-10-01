AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new law went into effect on Tuesday across the border in Connecticut. It's a one percent increase in prepared foods.
Western Mass News compared prices between the Bay State and the Nutmeg State.
If you work, live, or travel through Connecticut and you're looking to grab an already prepared meal on the go, be ready for it to cost you a little more at the checkout counter.
Paul Tober of West Hartford, CT stopped by the Big Y in Enfield, like he does most days, for lunch. However, on Tuesday, he found himself paying a little more for his two slices of pizza and pop.
"It’s only four cents, but four cents day-after-day and all the other increases. Instead of trying to cut expenses and help the actual taxpayers, they’re not working for us. They’re against us," Tober said.
In June, a one percent increase in prepared food was passed in the Connecticut state budget, bringing the total percent on items like ready-to-eat salads, sandwiches, and pizza to 7.35 percent.
Michael Connelly, an assistant manager at the Enfield Big Y, explained the preparation ahead of the new tax being enacted.
"We did put some signs up at all of our registers, letting customers know that we have the one percent increase," Connelly said.
Western Mass News stopped by Big Y grocery stores in Enfield, CT and Longmeadow to compare the final price of prepared food items.
This ham and cheese sandwich cost the same at both stores, but after tax was $0.04 more in Connecticut. It's a similar story with a $3.99 turkey sub.
"It still would add to your food bill. I won’t say I see a big change in shopping patterns, but there will be a few customers with concerns that are maybe on a limited budget," Connelly added.
Darlene Wajda, an assistant manager at the Longmeadow Big Y, explained the importance of prepared meals.
"It’s the stuff customers are looking for. Something easy for their kids when they come home from school or they want to prep a meal, those are some of the items that will be taxed a little bit more. I’ve worked in Connecticut before and I know they’re very aware of their tax as well as we are in Massachusetts, but I could see them coming across the line and coming over and visiting us in Massachusetts," Wajda said.
