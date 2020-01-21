SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Leadership changes are coming to Springfield's resort-casino.
MGM Springfield announced Tuesday that Chris Kelley has been named as their new President and COO.
Kelley had previously held the same role at MGM Northfield Park in Ohio since April 2019. He joined MGM Resorts International as Vice President and CFO of MGM Grand Detroit in 2017 and prior to MGM, spent 18 years with Viejas Casino and Resort in San Diego.
"Chris’ experience in Ohio, rebranding and integrating a property and introducing MGM to the community, will be an asset for Springfield as we continue to work closely with the community and strive to not only be a world-class entertainment destination but also a good corporate neighbor," said Jorge Perez, Regional Portfolio President of MGM Resorts International, in a statement.
Kelley noted in a statement that he's "thrilled to be working with this community and joining this remarkable team" and is looking forward to "heading back home, having grown up in New England."
Mike Mathis, who was MGM Springfield's president and COO since it opened in August 2018, will now serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development for MGM Resorts International, working on various company initiatives and reporting to the office of MGM Resorts President and COO Bill Hornbuckle.
"I also want to recognize Mike for his years of service and all the tremendous work he accomplished in leading MGM Springfield from conception to opening. His leadership was instrumental in the successful opening of the property and the great relationships we have built with the Springfield community and our partners in New England. I know Mike will continue to serve the company well in his new role and we wish him all the best," Perez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.