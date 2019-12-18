HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New federal rules proposed Tuesday hope to increase organ donation, specifically from living donors.
Western News News spoke to a Holyoke woman who has been looking for a new kidney for years and is optimistic about the proposed changes.
For the past three years, 39-year-old Cheri Rodriguez Jones has been a mobile billboard with a life-saving request.
"I've actually been fighting with kidney disease for a really long time. Since I was about 7 or 8 years old. I was diagnosed with a rare disease and it's so rare that there really was no treatment for it, it just really kept the kidneys working as long as possible," Jones explained.
At age 20, Jones began dialysis.
"I do dialysis three or four times a week," Jones said.
Seven years ago, she started doing it from home.
"This is the actual dialysis machine. It’s a lot smaller than some kinds you’d see in a dialysis center. This is the one that actually cleans my blood and then this one down here creates the fluid which is used for the dialysis treatment. So we have to make a batch of that and it’s good for two treatments. That takes about 7-8 hours," Jones explained.
Cheri has been looking for an o-blood kidney donor since her transplant in 2010 failed.
She told Western Mass News, for her, a kidney from a living donor is her best option.
New federal rules proposed Tuesday aim to ease an organ shortage so severe that more than 113,000 Americans linger on the transplant waiting list.
The government also hopes to encourage more living donors by allowing them reimbursement for lost wages and child care during their procedure and recover.
As of 2018, Massachusetts allows state and local employees up to 30 days of paid leave for organ donation.
And a taxpayer may take a tax deduction up for $10,000 to cover the non-reimbursed cost of travel, lodging, and lost wages.
Cheri is hoping these federal proposals help increase the list of possible donors.
"One of the great things that they’ve proposed is that they do a little bit different monitoring of organ procurement organizations to make sure that they’re using every kidney that they possibly can. That’s going to be great for people because more people will be potentially be getting a kidney that might not otherwise. Even if it’s not the most perfect kidney it might mean the difference between life and death for someone and having a kidney is better than none so I think that’s a wonderful thing," Jones explained.
If you believe you might be a match for Cheri, you can CLICK HERE for more information.
For more information on how to become a donor, CLICK HERE
