SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The current Massachusetts state flag was designed 230 years ago, but some people think it's offensive.
For the last 34 years, efforts to change the seal have flared up and died down in the legislature.
Now, the most recent bill to revise the flag is making its way onto lawmaker's desks.
Legislation to change the Massachusetts flag is gaining co-sponsors - two of them from Hampshire County.
A website has been formed to support the elimination of the current image of a sword, poised above the head of a Native American, which many believe is offensive.
However, some argue the sword represents the state's motto "By the sword, we seek peace, but peace only under liberty."
"I think that's a commentary on the struggles we've had," said Rep. Brian Ashe.
That's one of the reasons why Ashe, who spoke with us from Boston via video chat, is not going to support the bill.
"I appreciate anybody's opinion and sensitivity to the Native Americans and I'm certainly open to any discussion. I think that's paying tribute to the Native Americans that were here before us. This isn't trying to show them in a violent manner. It's a peaceful manner and I know we're not proud of everything we've done, but again, those struggles that we've had that made us what we've got today," Ashe explained.
Those in favor of changing the sign are asking people to reach out to their state legislators to express their support.
"I don't see how it could be offensive at all. I think it should just be left alone the way it is," said George Lewis of Chicopee.
Chelsea Stafford of Springfield added, "There's people who are proud of how it started, but at the same time, there's a rough history. You can celebrate history in a way that is politically correct for everyone. Native Americans are part of our history, but at the same time, you want to be respectful of the history of past."
We asked our viewers in a poll on our website and the vast majority of people think the flag should stay the same way. You can share your opinion by taking part in our poll here.
