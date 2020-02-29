CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new budding business had their grand opening in Chicopee on Saturday.
Theory Wellness, a recreational pot shop opened their doors to customers today.
Customers lined up outside of Theory Wellness in Chicopee. It's a new recreational marijuana shop that opened its doors for the first time this morning.
“We are super excited to finally open here in Chicopee. We have been working on this project since the spring of 2018, so it’s been almost two years,” said Theory Wellness founder and CEO Brandon Pollock.
Pollock told us it took some time to get the 'green light' to open the new pot shop.
“The first step in our process was finding a building that would be in the right zoning district in Chicopee, then we applied to get one of the four permits in the city, which we were fortunate enough to be awarded through a competitive bidding process,” Pollock explained.
Pollock said all good things take time.
“We went into construction planning and construction and a lot of state licensing as well, which take quite a bit of time,” Pollock noted.
Now that Theory Wellness is finally open, Pollock said there is a one main thing that sets this business apart from other marijuana store in the area.
“This is the first sun grown cannabis in Massachusetts and in the Berkshires. This is the first sun grown cannabis to reach customers here in Massachusetts, so we grow using organic methodology and this is much of a lower cost option for federal drugs,” Pollock said.
Pollock has some advice for any new customers.
“We educate our customers, you know, start low, go slow. You can always do more. You can never do less once you get familiar with the product. You can use a little more of it,” Pollock said.
