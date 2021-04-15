SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A regional helpline to reduce intimate partner violence was launched Thursday as part of a national movement. It's the first of its kind in the United States and will serve western Massachusetts.
“It’s really an initiative to bring everybody into the solution of ending domestic violence," said Monica Moran with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.
'Ten to Ten' is a free, confidential helpline for people who abuse or may abuse their partner, but want to stop. It's also available to family, friends, and professionals worried that someone may harm their partner. It seeks to increase non-criminal responses to intimate partner violence through a collaborative effort between several organizations and advocacy groups.
JAC Patrissi, founder of the advocacy group Growing A New Heart, told Western Mass News he experienced domestic violence firsthand and believes change comes in stages.
“What if I don't want to leave my town where my family's been for 200 years, go to a shelter,” JAC Patrissi said. “I just want to be able to leave without experiencing more harm and the helpline is an intervention that can help with that.”
Volunteer Jason Patrissi will take helpline calls. He has experience working with violent people and believes this program will be beneficial.
“I believe and have seen people change who have done real harm and have worked towards being healthy in their relationships both in the community and and intimate partner relationships," Jason Patrissi explained.
Springfield Police said while the number of domestic violence cases increased nationally during the pandemic, the city has not seen a significant case increase.
“Our department receives roughly 10,000 calls a year for domestic violence...Springfield sees a high, high number and a high level of domestic violence calls throughout the year," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
'Ten to Ten' is funded by the 2020 federal CARES Act and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. It will operate everyday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the helpline number is (877) 898-3411.
