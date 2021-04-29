CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's good news for people looking to get a vaccine in western Massachusetts. A new regional vaccination site opened Thursday in Chicopee.
The collaborative vaccination site is in collaboration with Holyoke, South Hadley, and Granby and is part of the state's effort to expand access to the vaccine across the state.
This site is located at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive.
City and local leaders were on hand at the opening ceremony this morning...
"We made vaccine available...and that was our goal. We wanted to make sure that every person in the city of Chicopee, every person in western Mass., and the governor and lieutenant governor, that every person in the Commonwealth has the opportunity to have the vaccine readily available to you," said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
Appointments are required and can be made online.
The site will be open Wednesday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.