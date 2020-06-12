SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When it comes to protection against COVID-19, a new study suggests wearing eye protection in some cases, may help.
The new study suggests that it is possible to contract COVID-19 through your eyes and the risk is considered small, but something to consider depending on your environment.
Scientists believe that catching COVID-19 happens mostly through the nose and mouth, but a new study in "The Lancet" suggests you can also catch the virus through your eyes.
"A lot of people don't realize that we have a little connection between our eyes and our nose and you know when you cry and you get the sniffles," he said. "The virus goes through the canal to your nose and that's how it gets through your airway and how it can infect you," said the Baystate Medical Center's, Doctor Esteban Delpilar-Morales.
Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Delpilar-Morales said the risk, depends on the situation.
"Obviously if you are in a room with a positive patient that's actively sick that's a pretty high-risk factor and wearing goggles is a good idea. That's what we do at the hospital," Delpilar-Morales explained.
But out at the grocery store or pharmacy...
"We believe the potential is low unless someone sneezes in your face," Delpilar-Morales said.
However, in enclosed areas like an airplane...
"You won't necessarily need to do it, but it would be a high consideration," Delpilar-Morales noted.
He also said what safety glasses or goggles will do, is keep you from touching your eyes.
"Usually you will touch something that has the virus in it and touch your eyes and you can get it that way," Delpilar-Morales explained.
Research in "The Lancet" said the risk of transmission when eyes are protected is reduced on average, from 16 percent to about five-and-a-half percent.
