SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The buzz surrounding MGM Springfield continues as a new retail space could open sometime next year right near the casino.
A Boston-based developer, Davenport Companies, is looking to bring a multi-tenant retail space to Main Street.
While nothing is final just yet, this could be another shopping and eating area for people coming to the casino.
The developer told Western Mass News they are investing in that specific spot because of MGM Springfield.
Viviana Bones is the manager of Raices Restaurant which sits directly next to where the 15,000 square foot proposed retail space would be built on the corner of Main and Union streets.
"I'm thinking it's a great opportunity for us to be noticed and other people as well," said Bones.
Renderings of what 'Davenport Square' would look like shows shops and restaurants with street facing entrances.
Davenport Companies wouldn't reveal what retailers they're talking to, saying only 'a national retailer' is going to be one of them.
Davenport said a parking lot would be located at the rear of the property.
"Traffic and parking is one of our biggest concerns and it has been for the past few years so that would be a little tough on us," said Bones.
The new retail space would join Wahlburgers, Mark Wahlberg's restaurant on Main Street as the south end's latest tenants.
Wahlburgers is expected to open late next year.
"I'm seeing a lot of new people coming in and trying us out which is everything. I think that everything that comes to Springfield is a positive impact," Bones continued.
Davenport said construction could start sometime late next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.