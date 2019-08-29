AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new ride is on its way to Six Flags New England and will be launching in 2020.
Supergirl SkyFlyer will be coming to the park, collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC.
Guests will have to the advantage to take on an adrenaline-charged flight on the all-new attraction as they soar nearly seven stories high into the sky in a open-air vehicle.
The ride is based off of the DC Super Hero Supergirl and her flying powers.
The new addition will offer a fast, thrill-seeker spins with tilt action on maximum speed. This is all happening while being inverted at 80 degrees from a massive, spinning wheel with feet dangling.
The height of the ride is 67-feet in the air.
A maximum of 24 riders are allowed on the ride.
The attraction starts spinning horizontally, then a faint arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position at a high-speed rotation, which continues throughout the entire experience.
The ride will be located in the newly themed 'DC Universe' section of the park in Spring 2020.
