SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of a University of South Carolina student is sparking calls for increased ridesharing safety measures.
Senior Samantha Josephson was murdered nearly two weeks ago after getting into, what she thought was, her Uber ride.
The latest safety proposal: a type of bar code that would tell both the driver and the rider that they are with the right person.
Requesting a ride from a company like Uber or Lyft?
A woman, who says she is a former classmate of Samantha Josephson has just set up a petition on Change.org, looking for support for additional safety measures for ridesharing companies after the death of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina senior.
Sydney Ford writes:
"What affected people so much, that could've been me.."
The Change.org petition calls for support of a universal QR, or bar code, with Ford writing:
"Scanning a QR code on the window of the passenger side of your Uber/Lyft would instantly verify for both parties that you are the right person."
Springfield College juniors Brenna Keefe and Allison Wheeler like the idea.
"I think," Keefe tells us. "There definitely needs to be something done, as most people use them on the weekends and probably are in situations where they may not have the capacity to know if they're safe or not."
"I think," stated Wheeler. "This scanning system is great, because there have been definitely times where I've gotten into the car and it was like, 'Okay. We're driving. You don't know me. I don't know you. This is kind of like, a new relationship that we just started, and I'm sitting in your car and you're a stranger'."
Keefe suggests going one step further.
"My main concern was," continued Keefe. "If it would have an expiration, so, when they end the ride, would it completely show that both the driver and the passenger got home safely?"
Chicopee Police tell Western Mass News they work closely with Elms College and welcome another layer of safety for students.
"We're seeing the stories all over the country of bad things happening," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk. "Most people have a great, positive experience, but we'd be in favor of anything to keep people safer."
So far, the petition has nearly 200,000 signatures.
The petition is reportedly already creating interest with lawmakers in South Carolina, where there is already a proposal requiring lighted beacons inside the windshields of drivers' vehicles to better identify them.
